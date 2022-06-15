UN warns of serious consequences for climate inaction | News

The Secretary General of the United Nations Organization (UN), Antonio Guterres, warned governments on Tuesday of the need to undertake “ambitious and transformative climate action”, for the good of science and citizens, in the face of the danger that climate change represents for humanity.

During his telematic intervention at the sixth Austrian World Summit, Guterres highlighted that in 2021, “global energy-related carbon dioxide emissions grew by 6 percent when they should be falling.”

Although the goal is to “reduce emissions by 45 percent by 2030 and reach net-zero emissions by mid-century,” the secretary-general stressed that “current national commitments will lead to an increase of almost 14 percent in this decade”.

The energy crisis exacerbated by the war in Ukraine has seen a perilous doubling down on fossil fuels by the major economies.

New funding for fossil fuels is delusional.

It will only further feed the scourge of war, pollution & climate catastrophe.

Guterres called for the unity of governments “in the fight for our lives”, and indicated that the energy crisis generated by the special military operation in Ukraine has doubled the price of “fossil fuels by the main economies”.

“If we had invested massively in renewable energy in the past, we would not be so dramatically at the mercy of the instability of the fossil fuel markets,” reflected the UN Secretary General.

The director general of the multilateral organization called on the countries of the world to do without coal by 2040, and in the case of powerful nations to do so completely by 2030. He also called for tripling investment in renewable forms of energy.

“The only true path to energy security, stable energy prices, prosperity and a liveable planet lies in abandoning polluting fossil fuels, especially coal, and accelerating the energy transition based on renewable energies,” he said in his statement. message.

The UN Secretary General called for investing “in adaptation and resilience building to protect lives and livelihoods”, in the face of worsening climate impacts, to ensure that within five years all people are protected.

The Austrian World Summit is a conference that addresses issues related to climate, and seeks to comply with the Paris Agreements and the Sustainable Development Goals. It has been held in Vienna annually since 2017.





