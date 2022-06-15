WHO convenes emergency committee for monkeypox outbreak | News

The director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, convened this Tuesday an emergency committee to evaluate the outbreak of monkeypox that has occurred in several countries, and determine whether or not it constitutes a health emergency of international concern.

According to the entity, this year there have been more than 1,600 confirmed infections and about 1,500 suspected cases in 39 countries, of which seven are where the disease usually occurs and 32 new ones.

“So far this year, 72 deaths have been reported in previously affected countries, no deaths have been reported in the recently affected countries, although news reports from Brazil of a monkeypox-related death there are still being verified,” accurate.

The global outbreak of #monkeypox is clearly unusual and concerning. I have decided to agree the Emergency Committee under the International Health Regulations on Thursday next week, to assess whether this outbreak represents a public health emergency of international concern.

— Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros)

June 14, 2022

The official assured that the agency collaborates with countries to stop the spread of the disease with public health tools, including surveillance, contact tracing and isolation of infected patients.

In addition, he pointed out that the health organization cooperates with the Member States to develop a mechanism that contributes to fair access to vaccines and treatments.

“We have published interim guidance on the use of monkeypox vaccines, mass vaccination against monkeypox is not recommended, although smallpox vaccines are expected to provide some protection, there are limited clinical data and limited supply. limited,” detailed the WHO.





