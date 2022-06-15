World

How and where to observe the Strawberry Supermoon? | News

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) announced this Tuesday that the Argentine nation will be able to enjoy the Strawberry Supermoon until next Wednesday, an astronomical phenomenon that takes place every year during the middle of June.

According to the entity, this lunar event occurs when the Earth’s natural satellite is located 363,300 kilometers from the planet, which is why it is optically larger and brighter than usual, being 16 percent brighter than other nights.

Likewise, specialists point out that the name of supermoon responds to the distinctive that full moons receive depending on the month; thus, during June, it is called a strawberry supermoon because the ancient natives of North America harvested the fruit at that time.

Today is Strawberry Moon. The Moon will look bigger and brighter.
The Supermoon will not be pink and the name is associated with the strawberry season, so the satellite will continue to be perceived with its characteristic white, but larger. pic.twitter.com/mXMMLgYSt1

— Chilean Astronomy Foundation (@Fuchas_)
June 14, 2022

Scholars add that due to its size and brightness, instruments will not be necessary to observe the event, so it can be appreciated in a simple way, depending on the cloudiness of the night.

In this sense, the National Meteorological Service predicted that, for the City of Buenos Aires, the sky will remain cloudy between the afternoon and the night of this June 14, the same for La Plata; while for regions such as the city of Santa Fe, the cloud cover will be less.

It is worth mentioning that the atmospheric phenomenon is close to the Winter Solstice, which inaugurates the winter season in the southern hemisphere on June 21 of this year.



Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

