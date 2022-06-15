The Pentagon announced plans to transfer intelligence to Ukraine for MLRS strikes

MOSCOW, June 14 – RIA Novosti. The United States intends to supply Ukraine with intelligence information for more accurate use of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), said Undersecretary of Defense for Political Affairs Colin Kohl.

“We will share with the Ukrainians what they need so much to strike at targets on Ukrainian territory, so that they choose,” he said during a session at the US national security conference CNAS.

Kol explained that we are talking about high-powered high-precision projectiles, so there is no need to massively spend ammunition.

According to him, the Ukrainian military is already being trained in the use of American HIMARS and MLRS multiple launch rocket systems. At the same time, the deputy head of the Pentagon admitted that, despite the significant power of the weapons supplied to Kyiv, now Russia’s artillery capabilities are much wider than Ukrainian ones.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo with weapons would become a legitimate target for the Russian Aerospace Forces. According to presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov, pumping Ukraine with weapons from Western countries does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.

Since February 24, Russia has been conducting a special operation to denazify and demilitarize Ukraine. Vladimir Putin called its goal “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.”