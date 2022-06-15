World

Germany will create a hotline to collect information about the circumvention of sanctions

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 15 mins ago
1 minute read

BERLIN, June 14 – RIA Novosti. The German authorities intend to introduce a hotline to collect anonymous information about assets in the country that may be subject to European sanctions against the Russian Federation, said Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
Earlier, the Bundestag passed a law that tightens control over compliance with EU sanctions. According to Scholz, additional measures are being prepared.
“Russia’s aggression against Ukraine has shown that sanctions urgently need to become more effective, especially against oligarchs and hidden assets … In addition, we will create a special hotline for anonymous whistleblowers,” Scholz said during a speech at an international organization event. Financial Action Task Force (FATF).
In addition, it is planned to introduce a national registry, which, among other things, will include data on assets that are subject to the sanctions regime or whose origin is not precisely established.
June 13, 23:52

The analyst announced a decrease in support for anti-Russian sanctions by US residents

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 15 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. >Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Opposition to submit no-confidence vote to Bulgarian government

1 hour ago

The Ombudsman called the West’s reaction to the shelling of Donetsk double standards

3 hours ago

YouTube has experienced a global outage

4 hours ago

The President of Georgia announced the negative attitude of Brussels towards the country

5 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.