Opposition to submit no-confidence vote to Bulgarian government

MOSCOW, June 14 – RIA Novosti. The opposition party GERB will submit a motion of no confidence in the Bulgarian government to parliament, Bulgarian National Television (BNT) reports.

At a briefing at the party’s headquarters, GERB representatives sharply criticized the government’s financial policy. Deputy Delyan Dobrev spoke about galloping inflation, which the current Council of Ministers is unable to keep. Former Minister of Labor and Social Policy Denitsa Sacheva estimated at 15 billion leva (about $8 billion) the amount that inflation has already eaten away from citizens’ savings.

The leader of the GERB parliamentary group, Desislava Atanasova, said that the motivational part of the document and the necessary signatures had already been collected, and the vote would be submitted to the apparatus of the People’s Assembly on Wednesday morning.

Bulgaria is experiencing an acute government crisis. The leader of the party “There is such a people” (ETN), Slavi Trifonov, announced earlier that he was leaving the party coalition, after which Foreign Minister Teodor Genchovski, Energy Minister Alexander Nikolov and Deputy Prime Minister Grozdan Karadzhov left the government.

Prime Minister Kiril Petkov has previously said he hopes to keep the minority government alive even after the collapse of the coalition.