DONETSK, June 14 – RIA Novosti. DPR Ombudsman Daria Morozova said that the West has once again demonstrated its indifference, and called its reaction to the shelling of Donetsk an indicator of double standards.

“Yesterday’s shelling of Donetsk was not only a tragedy and pain for the Donbass, but also an indicator … An indicator of double standards … There is an act of terrorism by Ukrainian militants. However, it did not attract the attention of Western media and international human rights organizations … Once again, the West has demonstrated its indifference to war crimes,” the Ombudsman wrote on her Telegram channel.

According to her, in just one day, Ukrainian militants fired more than 600 units of various ammunition into the DPR.

“The fire is being aimed at peaceful cities, in which at the moment mainly old people, women and children remain,” Morozova said.

She noted that she continues to officially notify the UN and the ICRC of every fact of illegal actions of Ukrainian armed forces on the territory of the DPR and notified UNICEF about the shelling of the center for the protection of mothers and children in the DPR.

On Monday, Donetsk came under the heaviest shelling since 2015. Ukraine shelled almost all districts of the city, primarily Proletarsky, Kuibyshevsky, Petrovsky and Kyiv. In this regard, the head of the DPR, Denis Pushilin, said in an official appeal that the republic is asking Russia for “additional allied forces.” The mayor of Donetsk, Aleksey Kulemzin, called the shelling of the city by Ukrainian troops on Monday one of the fiercest in the last eight years of the conflict.

Yury Ushakov, Assistant to the President of the Russian Federation for International Affairs, on Tuesday called surprising the lack of reaction from the West to the shelling of Donetsk regions by Ukrainian troops. He noted that on the part of the Western community on this situation there was only a vague comment from the UN representative.