World

YouTube has experienced a global outage

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 8 mins ago
1 minute read

MOSCOW, June 14 – RIA Novosti. Users of the YouTube service around the world report failures in its work, follows from the data on the website of the American Downdetector, which monitors failures and outages on popular Internet resources.
As of 21.20 Moscow time, 2.735 thousand complaints were recorded: about 53% of users complain about the functioning of the website, about 33% – about problems with the application, another 14% – about the work of video broadcasts.
Residents of Russia, Great Britain, the Netherlands, Belgium and a number of other countries faced problems.
In addition, on the website of the Russian service “Failure Detector”, users note that the comments under the video have disappeared on YouTube.
May 30, 06:52

RuTube audience grew by almost a third in April, MTS study shows

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 8 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. >Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

The President of Georgia announced the negative attitude of Brussels towards the country

1 hour ago

Five cases of monkeypox identified in Mexico

2 hours ago

U.S. and allies agree on partnership in the field of minerals

4 hours ago

Trudeau called the presence of Canadians in the Russian embassy unacceptable

5 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.