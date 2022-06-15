YouTube has experienced a global outage

MOSCOW, June 14 – RIA Novosti. Users of the YouTube service around the world report failures in its work, follows from the data on the website of the American Downdetector, which monitors failures and outages on popular Internet resources.

As of 21.20 Moscow time, 2.735 thousand complaints were recorded: about 53% of users complain about the functioning of the website, about 33% – about problems with the application, another 14% – about the work of video broadcasts.

Residents of Russia, Great Britain, the Netherlands, Belgium and a number of other countries faced problems.

In addition, on the website of the Russian service “Failure Detector”, users note that the comments under the video have disappeared on YouTube.