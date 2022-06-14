WorldWorld

Five cases of monkeypox identified in Mexico

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 9 mins ago
1 minute read

MEXICO CITY, June 14 – RIA Novosti. The Mexican Ministry of Health reported five cases of monkeypox detected in the country, eliminating the risk of a new pandemic.
“Currently, five cases have been identified in Mexico – four in Mexico City and one in Jalisco, the latter was confirmed after the patient arrived in the United States,” Deputy Health Minister Hugo López-Gatel said during a press conference posted on her Twitter blog. government press office.
May 20, 15:53 ​​Infographic

Monkeypox: Symptoms, Mortality and Distribution

infographics

Look

The official noted that the cases of smallpox could be linked – in Mexico, one of the patients infected the other – but there are no forecasts of a pandemic at the moment.
Monkeypox is a rare viral infection that is also transmitted between humans. It is usually a mild condition and most people recover within a few weeks, but complications can occur for some. The initial symptoms of monkeypox include fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, swollen lymph nodes, chills, and exhaustion. A rash may develop, often starting on the face and then spreading to other parts of the body. The rash changes and goes through various stages before finally forming a scab, which later falls off.
Yesterday, 17:19

WHO to convene emergency committee for monkeypox

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 9 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. >Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

U.S. and allies agree on partnership in the field of minerals

1 hour ago

Trudeau called the presence of Canadians in the Russian embassy unacceptable

2 hours ago

Images of Donbass militias will be immortalized at the Saur-Mohyla memorial near Donetsk

4 hours ago

What facts should you know about albinism? | News

9 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.