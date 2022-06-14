Five cases of monkeypox identified in Mexico

MEXICO CITY, June 14 – RIA Novosti. The Mexican Ministry of Health reported five cases of monkeypox detected in the country, eliminating the risk of a new pandemic.

“Currently, five cases have been identified in Mexico – four in Mexico City and one in Jalisco, the latter was confirmed after the patient arrived in the United States,” Deputy Health Minister Hugo López-Gatel said during a press conference posted on her Twitter blog. government press office.

The official noted that the cases of smallpox could be linked – in Mexico, one of the patients infected the other – but there are no forecasts of a pandemic at the moment.

Monkeypox is a rare viral infection that is also transmitted between humans. It is usually a mild condition and most people recover within a few weeks, but complications can occur for some. The initial symptoms of monkeypox include fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, swollen lymph nodes, chills, and exhaustion. A rash may develop, often starting on the face and then spreading to other parts of the body. The rash changes and goes through various stages before finally forming a scab, which later falls off.