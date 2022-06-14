U.S. and allies agree on partnership in the field of minerals

WASHINGTON, June 14 – RIA Novosti. The United States, Canada, Australia, Japan and a number of other allied nations have agreed to form the Partnership to Secure Mineral Supply Chains, the US State Department said Tuesday.

The partnership, as conceived by its participants, should “provide support for the supply chains of key minerals.” The initiative, which was also supported by the UK, Germany, Finland, France, Sweden, South Korea and the European Commission, was announced during an international conference of prospectors and geologists in Toronto.

“The goal of the partnership is to ensure that critical minerals are produced, processed and processed so that countries can fully benefit from their geological activities,” the agency said. The partnership is expected to “help stimulate public and private investment” while maintaining the highest environmental and other standards, Washington said.