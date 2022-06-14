Trudeau called the presence of Canadians in the Russian embassy unacceptable

OTTAWA, June 14 – RIA Novosti. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called unacceptable the presence of representatives of the country at the celebration of Russia Day at the Russian Embassy in Ottawa.

“Obviously, the presence of any representative of Canada at this event was absolutely unacceptable. This should never have happened, and we condemn this,” Trudeau said in the Canadian Parliament.

Earlier, the Russian Embassy in Ottawa reported that representatives of the public and the Canadian Foreign Ministry were at the reception on the occasion of Russia Day. Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly later called the presence of representatives of her department at the celebration of Russia Day at the Russian Embassy unacceptable. In response, the Russian Ambassador to Canada, Oleg Stepanov, called the position on the inadmissibility of the participation of officials in the activities of the diplomatic mission a manifestation of unprofessionalism. In his opinion, attending festive events is a common protocol practice and a show of respect.

The Canadian media reported that the Canadian Foreign Ministry knew that an employee of the department was planning to attend a reception at the Russian Embassy, ​​but Joly found out about this later from the media.