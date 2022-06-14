Images of Donbass militias will be immortalized at the Saur-Mohyla memorial near Donetsk

MOSCOW, June 14 – RIA Novosti. Images of modern Donbass militias will be immortalized at the restored Saur-Mogila memorial near Donetsk, the press service of the Russian Military Historical Society (RVIO) reported.

“Three reliefs will be created dedicated to the feat of the modern militiamen of Donbass, the People’s Militia of the DPR and LPR, and Russian military personnel involved in a special operation to protect Donbass,” the message says.

“Our work on the Saur-mogila consists of two huge blocks. The first block is restoration. The figure of a soldier, the stele and the Eternal Flame were completely demolished by the Nazis. We are actually recreating their historical appearance,” said Nikolay Ovsienko, deputy chairman of the RVIO, whose words are quoted in the message.

And on the left side of the Eternal Flame, it is planned to install new reliefs, Ovsienko added.

“The heroes depicted on them have real prototypes. There will be no specific names written there, but those people who defended Saur-Mogila lost their comrades-in-arms and loved ones – they will recognize their loved ones. There will be Heroes of the Donetsk People’s Republic, Heroes of the Russian Federation who are participating in a special military operation,” Ovsienko said.

He recalled the history of the creation of the memorial “Prince Alexander Nevsky with his retinue” on Lake Peipus, opened in September 2021. Since the description of the appearance of all the warriors of the squad was not preserved in the chronicle, it was decided to give some warriors the images of Heroes of Russia – fighters of the 6th company of the Pskov Airborne Division. A similar technique will perpetuate the memory of the heroes of our time on the land of Donbass, Ovsienko explained.

In total, there will be seven reliefs on the memorial: three new and four historical, created in memory of the branches of the Red Army. During the restoration, traces of shells will be left on historical reliefs – terrible evidence of the battles that the defenders of Donbass fought against the punishers sent by the Kyiv regime.

The main stage of work on the restoration of the memorial is planned to be completed by September this year.

The mound Saur-Mogila near Donetsk became one of the symbols of the struggle of the Soviet people against the Nazi invaders during the Great Patriotic War. Around Saur-Mogila in 1943, there were heavy battles between the Red Army and selected SS divisions, which were defeated and driven back from the Donbass.

The memorial, erected on the Saur-Mogila mound near the city of Snezhnoye, was opened on September 19, 1967. At the foot of the obelisk, an upper observation deck was created and a sculpture of a Soviet soldier was installed (in 1975, an Eternal Flame was lit at its foot). A wide staircase rose to the top of the mound, to the left of which there was an inscription: “Take care, take care, take care of the world!”.

Earlier, it was decided to restore all the historical reliefs of the memorial from the preserved elements, as well as to make three new reliefs dedicated to the events of 2014-2022. The design and estimate documentation developed by the DPR became the basis for technical solutions.