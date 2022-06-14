Russian troops expel Ukrainian nationalists from Severodonetsk | News

The Ukrainian General Staff reported this Sunday that Russian troops expelled the Ukrainian nationalist forces from the center of the eastern city of Severodonetsk, key territory of the confrontation.

Civilians detained by the Ukrainian military begin to leave the Azot chemical plant in Donbass

The Ukrainian military authorities reported that “with the support of the artillery, Russia carried out an assault on Severodonetsk, with a partial victory and expelled our units from the center of the city. The fighting continues.”

Ukraine has asked the West to supply it with more powerful weapons to stop the advance of Russian troops, but has been ignored.

In the midst of this context, the ambassador of the Lugansk People’s Republic (PLR) in Russia, Rodión Miróshnik, announced that the first civilians held by the Ukrainian military at the Azot chemical plant began to leave last Friday.

He added that the exit is through an access not controlled by Ukraine and that the evacuees are being received by the Russian military and the RPL to be guided to safe places.

Meanwhile, as he pointed out, “the remaining Ukrainian formations are concentrated and maintained in several buildings near the first entrance” where intermittent shots are witnessed.

Moscow’s total control in Severodonetsk, a city of some 100,000 inhabitants and the current focus of the confrontation, will allow Russian troops to advance towards Donbas, a strategic region to control the border between the nations in conflict.





