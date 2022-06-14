Bachelet will not assume another mandate from the UN Human Rights Council | News

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, announced on Monday that she does not aspire to run for a second term of office, which she assumed in 2018.

CMIO.org in sequence:

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights defends her visit to China

The Chilean official told the Human Rights Council in Geneva that: “As my mandate as High Commissioner comes to an end, this 50th session of the Council will be the last in which I express myself.”

Given the decision that was made without explaining specific reasons, the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, must make a proposal that requires the approval of the General Assembly.

Today, I briefed @UN_HRC, opening my last session as High Commissioner. I will not be seeking a second term for personal reasons. It is time to go back to Chile & be with family. I urge States to identify common ground to achieve solutions to our shared human rights challenges.

– Michelle Bachelet (@mbachelet)

June 13, 2022

Regarding Bachelet’s tolerance of alleged human rights violations in China, she said: “I have always stressed the importance of dialogue in my interactions with all member countries, even on the most difficult issues.”

In this sense, the former Chilean president was the first in her position to attend China where she agreed to hold annual high-level contacts to address the state of human rights.

At the same time, he pointed out that: “The visit was an opportunity to have direct conversations about human rights issues, to listen to each other, to raise problems, to explore and pave the way for more regular relations.”

Bachelet, who headed the UN-Women organization, was the fourth woman to assume the office dedicated to human rights opened in the middle of the last decade of the last century.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source