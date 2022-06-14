World

North Korea conducts artillery shell test | News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 9 mins ago
1 minute read

The South Korean military announced that its neighbor to the North had launched five artillery shells, allegedly from rocket launchers, into the Yellow Sea west of the Korean peninsula.

CMIO.org in sequence:

North Korean leader calls for bolstering country’s defensive capabilities

According to the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff, this last test took place between the morning of this Sunday.

The shooting came a week after North Korea launched eight short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea.

Tensions continue to rise on the Korean peninsula and according to information from South Korea, over the weekend, #Korea of the North would have fired a series of artillery shots pic.twitter.com/eSGeyN2lyA

– Iramsy Peraza (@IramsyteleSUR)
June 13, 2022

“As we strengthen military surveillance and control, South Korea and the US are working closely together and maintaining a posture of comprehensive readiness,” the military commanders in Seoul stressed.

The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (North Korea’s official name) has launched rockets four times since the new South Korean government took office on May 10.

North Korea’s artillery tests draw less external attention than its missile launches, but the long-range guns deployed are a serious security threat to South Korea’s populous metropolitan region, which is just 50 kilometers from the North. border.

The suspected artillery launches were the latest in a series of weapons tests carried out by North Korea this year in what foreign experts call an attempt to pressure rivals Washington and Seoul to relax international sanctions against Pyongyang and make other sanctions. concessions.

In a speech at a meeting of the ruling party last week, leader Kim Jong-un stressed the need to strengthen North Korea’s military capacity, saying the current security environment is “very serious.”



Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

See this content by source

Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 9 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. >Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Spaniards will take to the streets against the NATO Summit | News

2 hours ago

Iran accuses the IAEA of taking political and not technical decisions | News

5 hours ago

British court rules in favor of the deportation of migrants | News

7 hours ago

Erdogan to say at NATO summit that Turkey will not compromise

9 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.