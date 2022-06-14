North Korea conducts artillery shell test | News

The South Korean military announced that its neighbor to the North had launched five artillery shells, allegedly from rocket launchers, into the Yellow Sea west of the Korean peninsula.

North Korean leader calls for bolstering country’s defensive capabilities

According to the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff, this last test took place between the morning of this Sunday.

The shooting came a week after North Korea launched eight short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea.

Tensions continue to rise on the Korean peninsula and according to information from South Korea, over the weekend, #Korea of the North would have fired a series of artillery shots pic.twitter.com/eSGeyN2lyA

“As we strengthen military surveillance and control, South Korea and the US are working closely together and maintaining a posture of comprehensive readiness,” the military commanders in Seoul stressed.

The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (North Korea’s official name) has launched rockets four times since the new South Korean government took office on May 10.

North Korea’s artillery tests draw less external attention than its missile launches, but the long-range guns deployed are a serious security threat to South Korea’s populous metropolitan region, which is just 50 kilometers from the North. border.

The suspected artillery launches were the latest in a series of weapons tests carried out by North Korea this year in what foreign experts call an attempt to pressure rivals Washington and Seoul to relax international sanctions against Pyongyang and make other sanctions. concessions.

In a speech at a meeting of the ruling party last week, leader Kim Jong-un stressed the need to strengthen North Korea’s military capacity, saying the current security environment is “very serious.”





