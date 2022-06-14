Spaniards will take to the streets against the NATO Summit | News

Civil society organizations in Spain will hold a demonstration on June 26 against the holding of the NATO Summit scheduled for the 28th and 29th of this month.

The State Platform for Peace, not NATO; the NATO Madrid Platform does not; and the Popular Assembly Against the War will organize a meeting for June 24 and 25, which will conclude with the pacifist activists taking to the streets on the 26th.

Various groups, formations, unions, parties and leaders of civil society participate in the preparation of the days of protests against militarization and the expansion to the east of the military alliance.

We are part of the State Platform for Peace, not NATO and the Popular Assembly against War that together with other organizations convene

MANIFESTATION

Against the NATO Summit #26J 12 noon Atocha

NO to NATO. NO to WARS. For the peace

Ecologists Madrid

June 6, 2022

The leader of Izquierda Unida, Willy Meyer, revealed to international sources that “those of us who are committed to a demilitarized security model are at a crucial moment.”

In this regard, Meyer added that: “We defend a shared security model for Europe based on the Paris Charter and the Helsinki Agreements, and initiate a demilitarization process for a world free of weapons of mass destruction. This is our horizon.”

About the NATO summit that will take place in Madrid

Between June 29 and 30, 40 international leaders will meet in Madrid at a summit that aims to increase the military spending of member states to 2%…

Extinction Rebellion Spain

June 13, 2022

The counter-summit will take place at the Marcelino Camacho Auditorium in Madrid, where different topics will be addressed, such as the current international scenario, security and the arms race.

For his part, the President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, previously announced his willingness to increase the defense budget to meet the 2 percent required by NATO.





