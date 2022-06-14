British court rules in favor of the deportation of migrants | News

British courts on Monday rejected the appeal filed by human rights activists seeking to prevent the deportation of Rwandan migrants, who arrived in the country illegally, according to authorities.

Judge Rabinder Singh, of the United Kingdom Court of Appeals, said that he could not interfere with the previous decision, made last Friday, in favor of returning the group of migrants.

The first 11 people who arrived in British territory to apply for political asylum will be deported this Tuesday. However, the authorities pointed out that asylum claims will be analyzed.

The Government’s Rwanda deportation plans are nothing more than state-sanctioned people trafficking.

I was proud to join protesters tonight to show the scale of opposition to the inhumane treatment of people who just want to rebuild their lives here in safety #RwandaDeportation pic.twitter.com/yPI8fc4Ngy

— Bell Ribeiro-Addy MP (@BellRibeiroAddy)

June 13, 2022

For his part, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that the court decision is important to stop the arrival of irregular migrants, who risk their lives in makeshift boats.

Johnson said: “What we are trying to do is stop the business model of criminal gangs that take advantage of people by taking them across the English Channel in unsafe boats, risking their lives.”

This devastating testimony reveals the abject cruelty being inflicted on refugees facing deportation to Rwanda. It is a policy that shames our nation. (Voiced by an actor to protect him from retribution from the Home Office) pic.twitter.com/LJNUJacG7L

— Led By Donkeys (@ByDonkeys)

June 10, 2022

However, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, considered that the decision, which he described as inhumane and dangerous, does not resolve the complex situation.

At the same time, the UN office considers that the measure of the British Government ignores the real possibilities of Rwanda to process asylum applications. In addition, he stated: “The precedent that this creates is catastrophic.”





