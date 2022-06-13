Erdogan to say at NATO summit that Turkey will not compromise

ANKARA, June 13 – RIA Novosti. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will say at the NATO summit in Madrid that Turkey will not compromise its position on “terrorism-supporting countries,” the Turkish leader’s office said.

Finland and Sweden against the background of the events in Ukraine on May 18 handed over to the NATO Secretary General an application for joining the alliance. Turkey has blocked the start of the process of consideration of these applications. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said that Ankara cannot say “yes” to the membership of Finland and Sweden in NATO, because it cannot believe their assurances about relations with representatives of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, banned in Turkey.

“The Communications Department under the Turkish presidential administration will hold a discussion in Brussels on June 17 to discuss the “future of NATO after the war in Ukraine.” The panel will make it possible to convey Turkey’s theses to the whole world using the possibilities of public diplomacy. Before the NATO summit, at which President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will participate on June 28-30, the Communications Directorate will hold a discussion in Madrid on June 28 to inform the international community President Erdogan is expected to stress at the NATO summit that “Turkey will not compromise on its position towards countries that support terrorism and terrorist organizations” the office said.

Moscow has repeatedly noted that the alliance is aimed at confrontation. As the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov emphasized, further expansion of the bloc will not bring greater security to Europe. At the same time, he does not consider the entry of Sweden and Finland into this organization an existential threat to Russia. Vladimir Putin himself noted that abandoning the traditional policy of Helsinki’s military neutrality would be erroneous, since there are no threats to Finland.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24. Russian President Vladimir Putin called its goal “the protection of people who have been subjected to genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.” According to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, as of March 25, the Armed Forces completed the main tasks of the first stage – they significantly reduced the combat potential of Ukraine. The main goal in the Russian military department was called the liberation of Donbass.