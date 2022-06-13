Record more than 50 deaths after armed attack in Burkina Faso | News

The spokesman for the Government of Burkina Faso, Lionel Bilgo, reported on Monday that more than 50 people died as a result of an armed attack in the village of Seytenga, located in the north.

CMIO.org in sequence:

About 40 people are kidnapped in Zamfara, Nigeria

According to the authority, the armed groups attacked last Saturday and Sunday night this town located in the province of Seno, in the border areas where fighters linked to al-Qaeda and ISIL (ISIS) are involved in an uprising. armed.

“So far, the army has found more than 50 bodies after the Seytenga village was attacked, however, the death toll may rise,” Bilgo said.

���� Thomas Sankara continues to be a reference for many social movements. He carried out a profound social, political and economic revolution in Burkina Faso, confronting the great powers and promoting Pan-Africanism.

By @geoconflicts

— Deciphering the War (@descifraguerra)

June 13, 2022

Also, the spokesman for the Executive of Burkina Faso added that thousands of locals moved from the village to Dori, capital of the Sahel region, where humanitarian organizations are assisting the victims of the massacre.

On June 9, the town of Seytenga was the object of a jihadist attack that left 11 police officers assassinated, leading the Army to decree the removal of a quarantine of those involved in the operation.

Local authorities specified that this criminal act is one of the bloodiest since the coup d’état of January 24, 2022, when Army colonels overthrew the then president-elect, Roch Marc Christian Kabore.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source