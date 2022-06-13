The DPR announced the destruction of more than 15 enemy personnel

MOSCOW, June 13 – RIA Novosti. More than 15 enemy personnel have been destroyed over the current day by joint actions of the military personnel of the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Russian Armed Forces, the people’s militia of the DPR reported.

In addition, the following enemy weapons and military equipment were destroyed: one BM-21 Grad MLRS, one 2S1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery mount, four cargo vehicles and one field control point for unmanned aerial vehicles.

