World

In Odessa, they are going to rename the streets, the names of which are associated with Russia

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 10 mins ago
1 minute read

MOSCOW, June 13 – RIA Novosti. The mayor of Odessa, Gennady Trukhanov, said that the streets in the city will be renamed, the names of which are associated with Russia.
“I believe that such streets as Novomoskovskaya, Borodinskaya, Kurskaya, Voronezhskaya, Chapaeva and others should be renamed! Along with this, in accordance with the Law of Ukraine “On Ensuring the Functioning of the Ukrainian Language as the State Language”, the names should be translated into Ukrainian 24 Odessa streets,” Trukhanov wrote on Facebook * (banned in the Russian Federation as an extremist social network).
June 10, 18:38

France is ready to participate in the operation to unblock the port of Odessa

According to him, also within the framework of the law “on the condemnation of the communist and national-socialist (Nazi) totalitarian regimes in Ukraine and the prohibition of propaganda of their symbols” another 19 streets will be renamed. “The list of streets will be submitted to a meeting of the historical and toponymic commission. The final decision, of course, will be made by the deputies of the city council at the session,” Trukhanov said.
He added that the Heroes of Mariupol Street, Great Britain Square should appear among the new street names.
The process of decommunization in Ukraine was legalized by a whole package of laws that came into force on May 21, 2015. However, the current renaming has nothing to do with decommunization. Rather, these are de-Russification actions supported by Volodymyr Zelensky’s office. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the Ukrainian authorities for many years pursued a policy of aggressive de-Russification and forced assimilation. He noted that Russia wants to see Ukraine as friendly, without a ban on the Russian language and Russian culture.
* Meta activity (social networks Facebook and Instagram) is banned in Russia as extremist
June 10, 21:33Special military operation in Ukraine

The Ukrainian military is preparing a new provocation in Odessa to accuse Russia

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 10 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. >Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Kyiv uses prohibited methods of warfare, Pushilin said

1 hour ago

Italians go to the polls to renew regional authorities | News

17 hours ago

South Korea announces North Korean missile launches from MLRS

19 hours ago

Iran and Venezuela celebrate delivery of the Yoraco tanker | News

19 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.