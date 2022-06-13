In Odessa, they are going to rename the streets, the names of which are associated with Russia

MOSCOW, June 13 – RIA Novosti. The mayor of Odessa, Gennady Trukhanov, said that the streets in the city will be renamed, the names of which are associated with Russia.

“I believe that such streets as Novomoskovskaya, Borodinskaya, Kurskaya, Voronezhskaya, Chapaeva and others should be renamed! Along with this, in accordance with the Law of Ukraine “On Ensuring the Functioning of the Ukrainian Language as the State Language”, the names should be translated into Ukrainian 24 Odessa streets,” Trukhanov wrote on Facebook * (banned in the Russian Federation as an extremist social network).

June 10, 18:38 France is ready to participate in the operation to unblock the port of Odessa

According to him, also within the framework of the law “on the condemnation of the communist and national-socialist (Nazi) totalitarian regimes in Ukraine and the prohibition of propaganda of their symbols” another 19 streets will be renamed. “The list of streets will be submitted to a meeting of the historical and toponymic commission. The final decision, of course, will be made by the deputies of the city council at the session,” Trukhanov said.

He added that the Heroes of Mariupol Street, Great Britain Square should appear among the new street names.

The process of decommunization in Ukraine was legalized by a whole package of laws that came into force on May 21, 2015. However, the current renaming has nothing to do with decommunization. Rather, these are de-Russification actions supported by Volodymyr Zelensky’s office. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the Ukrainian authorities for many years pursued a policy of aggressive de-Russification and forced assimilation. He noted that Russia wants to see Ukraine as friendly, without a ban on the Russian language and Russian culture.

* Meta activity (social networks Facebook and Instagram) is banned in Russia as extremist