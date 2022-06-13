World

Kyiv uses prohibited methods of warfare, Pushilin said

MOSCOW, June 13 – RIA Novosti. Kyiv has crossed all the lines, using “forbidden methods of warfare” in the latest shelling of Donetsk, said the head of the DNR, Denis Pushilin.
“The enemy has literally crossed all boundaries. Prohibited methods of warfare are being used. Dormitory areas and the central districts of the city of Donetsk are being shelled. Other cities and towns of the DPR are also under fire,” Pushilin said in his special statement.
He added that “the enemy still has a sufficient amount of weapons that are capable of inflicting fire strikes on our settlements.”
In this regard, Pushilin called for transferring workers to a remote work schedule.
“It was recommended to the heads of ministries and departments, and given appropriate instructions: to involve the minimum number of people in the workplace. Non-essential working personnel must be transferred to remote work,” the head of the DPR said.
Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

