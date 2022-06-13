Italians go to the polls to renew regional authorities | News

The Italians come this Sunday to renew the authorities of 971 municipalities of the 7,904 that exist in the European country, in addition to a referendum on the repeal of five legal norms.

On a day that will last from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. this Sunday, Italians will go to the polls in 971 municipalities to elect mayors and councilors who will hold office until 2027.

Participation in the referendum at 12:00 local time was 6.63% and for the municipal elections it was 17.8%.

As required by the health and safety protocol signed by the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, and by the Minister of the Interior, Luciana Lamorgese, voters must wear a surgical mask to access polling stations.

At the same time as the regional elections, the five referendums on justice proposed by the League and the Radicals (marked with red, orange, yellow, gray and green ballots) are voted on throughout the country. A total of 51.5 million voters will be able to vote for the referendum.

Five tabs, five colors: red (for the question about the repeal of the provisions on non-compliance and prohibition of holding elective and government positions derived from final convictions for non-culpable crimes).

Orange (on the limitation of precautionary measures), yellow (on the separation of functions of the magistrates), gray (on the participation of lay members in all the deliberations of the Governing Council of the Court of Cassation and of the judicial councils).

Green (for the repeal of the rules on the elections of the members of the toga of the CSM).

The Italians called to the polls for the administrative elections are more than 8.8 million. Among the regions with the highest number of voters are Sicily with 1,549,799 voters and 120 municipalities, Lombardy with 1,044,753 voters and 127 municipalities and Veneto with 993,634 voters and 86 municipalities

For the new mayors and the new municipal councillors, a total of 971 municipalities vote. Of these, four are regional capitals (Genoa, Palermo, Catanzaro and L’Aquila).

Also 22 provincial capitals (Alessandria, Asti, Barletta, Belluno, Como, Cuneo, Frosinone, Gorizia, La Spezia, Lodi, Lucca, Messina, Monza, Oristano, Padua, Parma, Piacenza, Pistoia, Rieti, Taranto, Verona, Viterbo ).

In Palermo, the elections have been tainted by the relationship between politics and the mafia, after two candidates for councilor from the conservative list of the candidate for mayor Roberto Lagalla have been arrested in the last week, accused of having asked for electoral support for mafia bosses in Sicily.

The second rounds in the municipalities are scheduled for June 26 with more than 15,000 inhabitants where no candidate for mayor will be able to exceed the threshold of 50% plus one of the preferences.

Starting at 11:00 p.m. this Sunday -after having concluded the voting and the voting operations of each consultation- the referendum ballots will be counted.

Instead, the voting operations for the administrative elections are postponed to 2:00 p.m. on Monday, giving priority to those of the municipal elections and, later, to those of any district election.

