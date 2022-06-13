World

South Korea announces North Korean missile launches from MLRS

SEOUL, June 12 – RIA Novosti. The South Korean military spotted the launch of what is believed to be multiple multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) projectiles by the DPRK, the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Republic of Korea said.
The military spotted several traces of North Korean MLRS fire from around 08.07 to 11.03 (02.07 – 05.03 Moscow time) on Sunday.
US Special Representative: Washington expects more cooperation from China on North Korea

“Our military has stepped up preparedness and surveillance, and maintains appropriate preparedness in cooperation with the United States,” the statement said.
According to the SBS television channel, the shots were most likely fired from conventional MLRS, and not the heavy-duty MLRS system previously tested by the DPRK, since the fired projectiles flew a shorter distance and at a lower speed than ballistic missiles.
At the same time, the launches were made from the western region of North Korea, which may be a red herring, since the Phungeri nuclear test site is located to the east, where signs of preparations for a nuclear test have recently been recorded.

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

