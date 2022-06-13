Iran and Venezuela celebrate delivery of the Yoraco tanker | News

The presidents of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, and of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, participated this Saturday in the delivery ceremony of the Yoraco oil tanker with the capacity to transport 800,000 barrels of crude oil and which was manufactured by the Iranian company Sadra.

Iran and Venezuela sign cooperation agreements on various matters

The delivery ceremony was held this Saturday through a videoconference with authorities representing the Persian Gulf oil company, where the Venezuelan president stressed that the delivery of the Yoraco ship “demonstrates the industrial capacity of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

“The plan to build ships for our PDVSA oil industry was a plan by Commander (Hugo) Chavez to strengthen our oil industry and make it independent of any imperial aggression,” he emphasized from the Yenan room of the Saad Abad Complex, located in Tehran.

As part of the agreements established in oil matters, the president of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, receives from his counterpart, Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, the second Iranian-made Aframax-type tanker. pic.twitter.com/GmoS3B1LBy

— Presidential Press (@PresidentialVen)

June 11, 2022

This ship is the second of four oil tankers agreed upon by the Caribbean country and the Iranian nation, due to the significant progress made in industry and shipbuilding in recent years, which has allowed the development of various national and international projects.

On behalf of the people of Venezuela and the workers of PDVSA, the Venezuelan head of state extended his gratitude to Iran.

This Saturday, June 11, Iranians, along with Shia Muslims around the world, celebrate the birth anniversary of their eighth Imam and the descendant of the prophet of Islam.

In this sense, the Iranian president, Ebrahim Raisi, considered significant the date of the delivery of the Yoraco tanker.

He also highlighted “the positive cooperation in the fields of energy, the repair and overhaul of refineries, the export of technical and engineering services between Tehran and Caracas,” which demonstrates “the high capacity of relations between the two states.”

The ship has been built by the Iranian Industrial Shipping Company, Salman Zarbi (SADRA) and belongs to the Aframax category, which classifies oil tankers with between 80,000 and 125,000 tons of cargo capacity.

Venezuela had already received a first giant Aframax-type oil tanker, with the capacity to transport up to 113,000 tons of oil.

Nicolás Maduro visits exhibition of Iranian scientific achievements

The President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, visited an exhibition on the capabilities and achievements of Iranian knowledge-based companies.

Accompanied by his Iranian counterpart, Ebrahim Raisi, the president of the South American country made a visit this Saturday to the latest achievements of some Iranian companies that operate in the fields of health, food safety, oil and gas.

The presidents of the two countries have also closely monitored the activities and achievements of Iranian oil companies in the fields of exploration, extraction, petrochemicals, and artificial intelligence in the energy supply chain.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



