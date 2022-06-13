China reminds US of inconvenient truth about American foreign policy

MOSCOW, June 12 – RIA Novosti. US interference in the domestic cuisine of Latin American countries negatively affects the White House’s attempts to build a dialogue in the region, Daniel Lemus-Delgado, professor at the Monterrey Institute of Technology, wrote in the Chinese newspaper Global Times.

“From the very beginning of its independence, the United States viewed Latin America as a natural zone of influence. <…> These terrible episodes are not a thing of the past. The intervention of the US government in the affairs of Latin American countries continues to this day,” the article says.

According to the author of the publication, there are currently significant disagreements between Washington and a number of countries from the region. The roots of the growing discomfort stem from the US government’s attempts to impose its policies on Haiti, Cuba, Chile, Brazil, Panama and elsewhere.

Often the pretexts for intervention were the search for ways of economic integration and the fight against drug cartels, the expert noted.

The Summit of the Americas ended this week. This is a meeting of the heads of state and government of the Americas, which takes place every few years. This year the forum was held in Los Angeles. Delegations from Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela were not invited to the event. In this regard, the leaders of a number of Latin American states, including Mexico, decided to refuse to participate in the summit.