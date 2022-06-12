More than 4.3 million affected in China by rains and floods | News

More than 4.3 million victims and significant material losses have been recorded in China due to torrential rains and their consequent floods in provinces such as Jiangxi, Zhang de Guangxi and Hunan.

In southern China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, more than 1.44 million people have been affected by torrential rains and related disasters such as floods and landslides.

Four rounds of heavy rain recorded during this year’s flood season have wreaked havoc on 103 counties in the region, damaging 51,800 hectares of farmland, according to the regional emergency management department.

More than 1.1 million residents in eastern China’s Jiangxi province were affected by torrential rain and rain-triggered flooding between May 28 and June 10.

As of June 8, a total of 1.79 million people in central China’s Hunan Province have been affected by the heavy rains that have hit the province since June 1.

Torrential rains in southern China have killed at least 32 people, impacted millions of residents and caused billions of yuan in economic losses.

China’s Ministry of Water Resources activated a Level IV emergency response mechanism for flood control on Sunday, as heavy rains are expected to hit the country’s southern regions in the coming days.

In the face of heavy rainfall, the ministry activated the emergency response mechanism for seven provincial-level regions, namely Fujian, Jiangxi, Hunan, Guangdong, Guangxi, Guizhou and Yunnan.

The ministry also urged relevant government bodies to closely monitor changes in rainfall and flooding, ensure the safety of reservoirs, and strengthen flood prevention and control.

The extreme weather has caused direct economic losses of 2.65 billion yuan after destroying farmland and homes.

China on Friday allocated 360 million yuan in advance from its central natural disaster relief funds to help local governments with flood control and disaster relief, the Ministry of Emergency Management said on Saturday.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



