MOSCOW, June 12 – RIA Novosti. The Investigative Committee of Russia will ask the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation for information about the provocation being prepared by the Ukrainian regime near the burial place with the plague, from which residents of Odessa may suffer, according to the Telegram channel of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation.

“The Investigative Committee will request and study, as part of the investigation of criminal cases, the data of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation about another provocation being prepared by the Ukrainian regime in order to accuse the Russian Armed Forces of delivering strikes on potentially dangerous objects, as a result of which hundreds of civilians in Odessa may suffer,” the report says. .

It is noted that according to the Russian Ministry of Defense, in a densely populated area of ​​​​the city, near the service station of the regional ambulance, where the burial site of plague victims is located, the Ukrainian military plans to place an air defense complex or its mock-up.