President Nicolás Maduro highlights achievements of Eurasian tour in the consolidation of agreements | News

The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, highlighted the results of his Eurasian tour, in which relations of cooperation and friendship with Türkiye, Algeria and Iran have been strengthened.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei meets with President Nicolás Maduro

“With our tour of Türkiye, Algeria and Iran we have consolidated the deep friendship as brother peoples, finalizing agreements and great achievements that translate into shared well-being. Let’s go for more, the work agenda continues. Pending!”, he wrote this Sunday by his Twitter account.

This week, in Turkey, the head of state signed three cooperation agreements in the areas of agriculture, finance and tourism.

With our tour of Türkiye, Algeria and Iran we have consolidated deep friendship as brother peoples, concretizing agreements and great achievements that translate into shared well-being. Let’s go for more, the work agenda continues. Earrings!

– Nicolas Maduro (@NicolasMaduro)

June 12, 2022

In Algeria, the High-Level Joint Commission was relaunched to work in various productive areas for both nations.

While in Iran agreements were signed in the agricultural area and for food production. In addition, it was ratified that as of July 18, the direct flight between Caracas and Tehran will open, which will result in the growth of tourism between both nations.

With Iran we have reached the year 2022, in better conditions, more prepared and stronger, to continue joining forces, always in favor of shared development. With great faith and hope we say: the times to come will be better. pic.twitter.com/8267vCEkxe

– Nicolas Maduro (@NicolasMaduro)

June 12, 2022

Venezuela, in turn, received the second Yoraco oil tanker with the capacity to transport 800,000 barrels of oil and which was manufactured by the Iranian company Sadra.

Regarding Iran, the Venezuelan president wrote on Twitter: “With Iran we have reached the year 2022, in better conditions, more prepared and stronger, to continue joining forces, always in favor of shared development. With great faith and hope we say: the times that come will be better”.

Next we add the following links referring to the tour of the president of Venezuela:





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source