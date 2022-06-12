World

In the first round of elections in France, the turnout at 18:00 Moscow time was 39.42 percent

PARIS, June 12 – RIA Novosti. The turnout in the first round of the parliamentary elections in France at 17:00 local time (18:00 Moscow time) was 39.42%, according to the country’s Interior Ministry.
Polling stations opened for voting in the first round of elections for the French National Assembly (lower house of parliament) on Sunday at 8:00 (9:00 GMT). The turnout at 12:00 local time (13:00 Moscow time) was 18.43%, which is lower than in 2017: then by this time 19.24% of the French had voted in the elections.
According to the French Ministry of the Interior, by 17:00 Paris time (18:00 Moscow time) 39.42% of the French voted in the elections in the French metropolis. This indicator decreased by 1.3 percentage points compared to the previous elections in 2017. Five years ago, the turnout at 17:00 local time was 40.75%.
Parliamentary elections are held in France in two rounds – June 12 and 19. They will elect 577 deputies of the National Assembly (lower house of parliament) for a period of five years from almost 6,300 applicants for a deputy mandate.
June 11, 08:00

Macron gathered in Kyiv: the French will pay for the escalation of the crisis

The presidential coalition “Together!” (Ensemble!), which unites the Renaissance party founded by French President Emmanuel Macron (previously called Forward, Republic!), the center party Democratic Movement and the centre-right parties Horizons and Act. Also participating in the elections is the left-wing coalition New People’s Ecological and Social Union (Nupes), which includes Jean-Luc Mélenchon’s Unsubdued France, the Socialist Party, the Communist Party and the Europe-Ecology-Greens party. Far-right parties such as Marine Le Pen’s National Rally and Eric Zemmour’s Reconquest also take part in the vote.
Parliamentary elections in France are taking place a month and a half after the presidential elections in the country, as a result of which Emmanuel Macron was re-elected president for a second term. According to the results of the second round of the presidential elections, which took place on April 24, Macron received 58.55% of the vote, his rival Marine Le Pen – 41.45%.

