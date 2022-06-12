World

An action was held in Chisinau in support of the Moldovan-Russian friendship

CHISINAU, June 12 – RIA Novosti. Residents of the capital of Moldova took part in a rally in support of the Moldovan-Russian friendship, marching along the main street and leaving flowers at the Russian embassy, ​​RIA Novosti correspondent reports.
The protesters gathered on Sunday afternoon near the building of the Constitutional Court in the center of Chisinau. They marched to the music along the main street of the capital, waving the flags of both countries and flowers. A small celebratory rally was held near the Russian Embassy in Moldova.
“We came here today to celebrate the Day of Russia – the day of the fraternal Orthodox people. The majority of the population of Moldova is in favor of being friends with Russia, as it has been for hundreds of years,” said the organizer of the action, chairman of the Patriots of Moldova party, Mikhail Garbuz.
He noted that many public and political organizations participated in the event. The protesters left flowers at the support of Russia as a sign of hope for the preservation and development of friendly relations.
