UN announces postponement of political dialogue in Sudan | News

The “tripartite mechanism” in Sudan, sponsored by the United Nations (UN), announced the postponement of the second round of national dialogue, which was scheduled to start this Sunday, and postponed it to a date to be determined later.

The joint tripartite mechanism for Sudan includes the African Union (AU), the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) and the United Nations Integrated Mission to Support the Transition Phase in Sudan (UNITAMS) and was quick to highlight that ” the session scheduled for Sunday was postponed, and the dialogue was not canceled or suspended.”

A direct dialogue between the Sudanese parties began in Khartoum on Wednesday, under the auspices of the tripartite mechanism to resolve the country’s crisis, amid rejection by the Forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change, the Professional Association, the Resistance Committees ( activists) and the Communist Party.

However, the Declaration of Freedom and Change Forces met on Thursday with the military component unofficially, under the auspices of Saudi Arabia, and this is the first meeting since the actions of Army Commander Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan. , on October 25 last.

In this sense, they reiterated their rejection of the political process and dialogue with the military, and considered that “the reiteration of the mechanism’s call is a political malice that seeks to seize the truth and circumvent the wishes and slogans of the street.”

Sudan has witnessed, since October 25, popular protests calling for the return of the civilian government and rejecting Burhan’s exceptional measures, which opponents consider a “military coup”.

However, Al-Burhan denied the validity of his accusation of carrying out a military coup, and justified his measures in the sense of “correcting the course of the transition phase”, and promised to hand over power through elections or by national consensus.





