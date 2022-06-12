The British were offended by the mockery of the APU over Queen Elizabeth II

MOSCOW, June 12 – RIA Novosti. British Twitter users reacted negatively to the comic image of Queen Elizabeth II, published in the official account of the armed forces of Ukraine.

In the picture, the British monarch is holding a Javelin anti-tank system on her shoulder, and on her pink dress is a trident patch. This symbolism is often found on the uniforms of Ukrainian fighters. “God bless the Queen, Ukraine and the rest of the world,” is the title of the publication.

Commentators were outraged by the use of the image of Elizabeth II for propaganda of the Ukrainian army.

“This is terrible! This is disrespectful. Not at all suitable for our queen,” wrote one of them.

“Of course, the queen looks good with weapons in her hands, but you should not drag her into this story,” added another.

Other users paid attention to the details of the image.

“I think you should be primarily grateful to the British taxpayers,” – said the reader.

“What does the Maserati logo do on the British Queen’s shoulder?” asked another.

“And just like that, Kyiv lost support from Ireland and a good half of America,” concluded one of the users, hinting at the hostility towards the British monarchy on the part of many Irish people.

Against the background of a Russian special operation to defend the Donbass, which began on February 24, the United States and NATO allies continue to supply Kyiv with military equipment. Moscow has repeatedly pointed to the West’s attempts to drag out the conflict by supplying arms to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The Russian Ministry of Defense has warned that ammunition depots will become legitimate targets for the Aerospace Forces in Ukraine.