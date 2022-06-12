US Navy aircraft to halt flights to investigate recent crashes

WASHINGTON, June 12 – RIA Novosti. The U.S. Navy will pause flights to assess the security situation following the recent crashes, the U.S. Naval Air Command said in a statement.

“Due to recent air crashes involving US Navy and Marine Corps aircraft, the Air Force Commander ordered all non-deployed Naval air units to conduct a safety pause on June 13 to review risk management practices and conduct threat and error management drills.” the message says.

The report notes that the deployed units will pause at the first opportunity.

As reported, on June 8, five American servicemen were killed in the state of California in the crash of an MV-22 Osprey tiltrotor. The aircraft, combining the properties of an airplane and a helicopter, crashed in a desert area in the state during a training mission.

During a training flight on June 3, a Navy officer was killed.