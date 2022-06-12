Russia and Iran reject terrorist attacks in Syria | News

Russia and Iran condemned the air attack deployed this Friday by Israeli forces against the Syrian territory in the south of Damascus, for being an exercise in violation of the basic norms of international law.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Syria Halts Airport Operations After Israel Attack

The spokeswoman for the Russian Ministry of International Relations, Maria Zajárova, described the operation as “provocative” and called for the cessation of the aggression.

For his part, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Iran, Hussein Amir Abdollahian, communicated with his Syrian counterpart, Faisal al-Mikdad, to ratify his country’s support for Damascus.

Moscow strongly condemns the Israeli aggression that took place today against some points south of Damascus. �������� pic.twitter.com/n3jPWekybu

– SANA in Spanish (@Agencia_Sana)

June 10, 2022

Faced with the continuous attacks that seek to drill into Syria’s war against terrorism, he stated that “the Resistance Coalition will always support Syria in its right to defend its sovereignty and liberate its territories.”

The Russian foreign minister in her speech joined the condemnation by emphasizing “once again that the continuous Israeli bombardment against Syrian territory is absolutely unacceptable.”

The Syrian diplomat stated in his conversation with Iran that his country will continue to oppose terrorism, legitimately defend its right to repel Israeli attacks, and work to rid Syria of illegal and terrorist forces.

The diplomatic statements follow the bombing organized by Israeli troops against Syria that caused the death of a civilian and material damage in places such as the Damascus International Airport.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source