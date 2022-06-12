World

Media: Finland refused to fulfill the condition of Turkey to join NATO

MOSCOW, June 11 – RIA Novosti. The Finnish authorities have refused to hand over members of the Hizmet movement to Turkey, as required by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to approve the country’s application to join NATO, local newspaper Ilta-Sanomat writes.
“Finland did not agree to transfer to Turkey people who, according to the country’s representatives, were associated with the Gülen movement or the Kurdish PKK organization, which is recognized as a terrorist organization in Turkey,” the publication says.
As the newspaper notes, by the beginning of June, Helsinki had received ten extradition requests from Ankara, seven of them were granted. Finland extradited two people. At the same time, according to media reports, they had nothing to do with terrorism.
Sweden and Finland started talking about the possibility of joining the North Atlantic Alliance against the backdrop of a Russian special operation in Ukraine and submitted an application for entry on May 18. Turkey, in turn, blocked the process of considering it. The President of the Republic, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said that he had imposed a veto because of the position of Stockholm and Helsinki towards the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in Turkey.
Russia has repeatedly noted that NATO is aimed at confrontation. Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that further expansion of the bloc would not bring greater security to Europe. At the same time, he emphasized that he did not consider the entry of Sweden and Finland into NATO an existential threat to Russia.
Vladimir Putin is sure that abandoning Finland’s traditional policy of military neutrality would be a mistake, since there are no threats to its security.
