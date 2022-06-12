Turkey approves UN plan to transport grain from Black Sea ports

ANKARA, June 11 – RIA Novosti. The UN plan for the transportation of grain from the Black Sea ports is the most correct, said Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

The UN has repeatedly stated the threat of a food crisis due to a shortage of grain, the West has accused Russia of opposing the supply of Ukrainian grain to world markets – Moscow categorically rejected such accusations. At the same time, the Kyiv authorities themselves have created many obstacles to the export of grain for export: in addition to the now revealed arson of grain in the Mariupol port, Ukrainian troops have mined the Black Sea, which does not allow grain to be transported to world markets by ships. Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that there are no problems with the export of grain from Ukraine and Russia does not interfere with this. If Ukraine clears the ports of mines, ships with grain will be able to leave without any problems, he said.

“I brought to the attention of (Russian Foreign Minister Sergei) Lavrov the idea that the UN plan (on the transportation of grain from the ports of Ukraine) is the most correct. The details of the plan should be discussed by the parties. We emphasized the readiness of the Turkish side to organize a quadripartite meeting in the UN format “Turkey-Ukraine-RF. This is ultimately a UN initiative,” the minister said at a press conference following talks with his Czech counterpart Jan Lipavsky.

Cavusoglu stressed that the removal of barriers to exports from the Black Sea is of vital importance for underdeveloped countries.

“Our position was stated very clearly. We are waiting for a response from the Russian side, both on the issue of holding the meeting and other details. Turkey will continue to focus on this issue,” the Turkish minister said.