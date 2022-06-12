Iran and Venezuela sign a cooperation agreement for 20 years | News

Presidents Seyed Ebrahim Raisi of Iran and Nicolás Maduro of Venezuela signed a 20-year strategic cooperation agreement, according to a press conference given after holding an exchange in Tehran.

President Maduro is received by his Iranian counterpart in Tehran

The Venezuelan president previously stated that on the occasion of his official visit to Tehran, “strategies for 20 years of development of Iran-Venezuela relations” will be consolidated.

“An indestructible friendship is going to grow between the two of us,” he said, and described the map of cooperation between the two nations as “truly amazing.”

Among the novelties of the bilateral appearance is the reactivation of direct flights Caracas-Tehran in order to promote tourism between the two arenas.

Saying the Persian president, this measure will bring the peoples closer together and expressed his willingness to consolidate fruitful bilateral ties.

In the official broadcast, Nicolás Maduro communicated together with Ebrahim Raisi that they have “large fronts for cooperation at the energy level, oil, gas, refineries, petrochemicals, at the financial level, at the defense level.”

“The primary objective of this visit is to seek a higher level, from the strategic point of view, of the development cooperation processes that the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela have,” he said. @NicolasMaduro

Meanwhile, the president of Iran assured that his country’s foreign policy strengthens friendly ties with nations that resist imperialist attacks.

Nicolás Maduro expressed that his country “learns from the experience” of Tehran in terms of resistance to foreign pressure.

In this regard, his counterpart recognized the firmness of the Venezuelan people in the face of imperialist aggression and their struggle to overcome the sanctions imposed by the United States.

Nicolás Maduro’s official visit to Iran could be seen as an elementary moment in diplomatic relations that marks a new course of cooperation.





