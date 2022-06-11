World
AFU fired six mines at Bayrak
DONETSK, June 11 – RIA Novosti. At 4:55 p.m. (Moscow time), Ukrainian troops fired six 82-mm mines at the village of Bayrak in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the DPR representative office at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the Ceasefire (JCCC) said.
“Fire was recorded from the VFU (armed formations of Ukraine – ed.) in the direction: 16.55 – Novoluhanske settlement – Bayrak settlement: six 82 mm caliber mines were fired,” the representative office reported in its Telegram channel.
