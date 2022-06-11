Turkish forces neutralize up to 220 PKK militants in northern Iraq

ANKARA, June 11 – RIA Novosti. The Turkish Armed Forces have neutralized up to 220 militants of the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in the course of an ongoing operation in northern Iraq since April, the country’s Ministry of National Defense reports.

Turkey launched a military operation against PKK militants in April in northern Iraq. Special forces and the Air Force are involved in the operation. The Office of the President of Iraq said that the Turkish operation poses a threat to the national security of the country, and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that the Turkish side aims to ensure the security of its borders.

“The Turkish Armed Forces have neutralized three more militants of the PKK terrorist organization in northern Iraq. The militants have been eliminated in the zone of the Pençe-Kilit operation, which is ongoing in three districts of the neighboring country. Thus, the number of terrorists neutralized since the beginning of the operation has increased to 220. The Turkish Armed Forces will continue steps to elimination of the threat of terrorism in the region,” the military department said.

The armed conflict with the banned PKK in Turkey began in Turkey in 1984 and resumed in 2015. In northern Iraq, there are PKK bases against which the Turkish Armed Forces conduct air and ground operations. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said earlier about the destruction of 6 thousand members of the PKK inside the country and 6.9 thousand outside it since July 2015, the losses of Turkish security forces amounted to more than 1.2 thousand people.