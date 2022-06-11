Iran and Venezuela sign cooperation agreements on various matters | News

Venezuela signed cooperation agreements with the Islamic Republic of Iran, especially in the areas of agriculture and food production, announced President Nicolás Maduro, after holding a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, in the city of Tehran.

Iran and Venezuela sign a 20-year cooperation agreement

Both leaders signed a series of bilateral cooperation agreements in the political, cultural, economic, oil, petrochemical and tourism fields.

President Maduro at a press conference with his Iranian colleague pointed out that 70% of Iran’s territory is desert, so the production of its food occurs only on 30% of its land.

#In pictures || The President of the Republic, @NicolasMadurowas received at the Saad Abad Palace by his Iranian counterpart, Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, with whom he began a working meeting to revitalize the bilateral agenda and strengthen cooperation ties.#11Jun pic.twitter.com/uHGaVBCv0y

– Vzla Vice Presidency (@ViceVenezuela)

June 11, 2022

In Venezuela there are 30 million cultivable hectares that allow not only to increase internal food production, but also “to produce food for export to Iran and the entire Asian region,” he explained.

He pointed out that the technological alliance is a fundamental edge to increase production levels, based on the historical experience of Iran.

“I believe that between the two of us it will create an indestructible friendship for the future of our people and we will witness how our countries grow in the face of difficulties and how a new world is growing,” he said.

The head of state reported that joint projects with Iran will be promoted to produce food in Venezuela that will supply the domestic market and for export to Iran and the Asian region. “It is essential to consolidate the sovereignty and food security of our country,” he emphasized.

Direct flight Caracas-Tehran

President Maduro ratified that as of July 18, the direct flight between Caracas and Tehran will open.

“Venezuela is open to receiving tourism from Iran so that they can enjoy the beauties of the Caribbean, South America, the Andes, the Amazon,” he emphasized during a joint statement offered at the Saad Abad Palace, located in Tehran.

For his part, Iranian President Raisi highlighted the “exemplary resistance” of Caracas to the aggressions and sanctions of the hegemonic powers and advocates strengthening ties with Venezuela.

From the Saab Abad Palace, located in Tehran, Pdte. @NicolasMaduro He pointed out that the technological alliance is a fundamental edge to increase production levels, based on the historical experience of the Islamic Republic of Iran pic.twitter.com/CBNnglV4NL

— Presidential Press (@PresidentialVen)

June 11, 2022

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has always advocated maintaining relations with independent countries and Venezuela has made an exemplary resistance to the aggression and sanctions imposed by the enemies”, led by the imperialist powers, he stressed.

The head of the Iranian Government has said that “in the last forty-odd years there have been many sanctions and threats against the Islamic Republic, but Iran has chosen to turn these intimidations into opportunities for its development.”

He considered “a great victory for the Persian nation” the recognition by the White House of the “shameful failure” of the “maximum pressure” campaign, promoted by the previous US administration, led by Donald Trump, against the Islamic Republic.

#Live �� | “The direct flight that will open, in addition to increasing movements between Tehran and Caracas, can help further promote trade relations between the two countries and bring our people closer together,” said Iranian President Seyed Ebrahim Raisi. pic.twitter.com/MVjzO1i7VE

— Presidential Press (@PresidentialVen)

June 11, 2022

He also highlighted the will of the people, the Government and the president of Venezuela to overcome Western sanctions and aggression.

He welcomed the “success of the Bolivarian country in overcoming the hyperinflation caused as a result of the embargoes imposed by the US and Western countries, currently registering positive economic growth.”

“This is a good sign that shows that resistance always works and will push the enemy back,” Raisi stresses.

#Live �� | “We believe that there is every possibility of exchanging experiences through scientific and technological centers in the areas of oil, gas, petrochemicals, agriculture,” said Iranian President Seyed Ebrahim Raisi. pic.twitter.com/7eV8yc0MIa

— Presidential Press (@PresidentialVen)

June 11, 2022

He has highlighted the “strategic” relations between Tehran and Caracas and pointed out that the recently signed -20-year cooperation document- between the two countries shows “the firm determination of the authorities of both nations to strengthen ties” in all areas.

Both nations, according to Raisi, have abundant opportunities for cooperation in different areas, including economic, energy, technical and engineering, military and defense, which can be used to develop bilateral ties.

Iran to Repair Venezuela’s Largest Refining Complex

The Persian president has also detailed that there is high potential for the development of cooperation between the two sister countries in the science and technology sector, and both parties can also cooperate in oil, gas, petrochemicals and agriculture, among others.

The Persian president has referred to the establishment of a direct flight between Tehran and Caracas and pointed out that it can also strengthen bilateral economic cooperation and deepen ties between the two nations.

Maduro arrived in Tehran at the head of a high-level political and economic delegation for a two-day official visit.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



