CHISINAU, June 11 – RIA Novosti. US Ambassador to Moldova Kent Doyle Logsdon believes that Pridnestrovie should be given a special status, the diplomat expressed this opinion during his visit to the city of Balti, which is also called the “northern capital” of the republic.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister of Moldova for Reintegration Oleg Serebrian said that the 5+2 format for the settlement of the Transnistrian conflict had ceased to be functional due to the aggravation of relations between Ukraine and Russia. Nevertheless, official Chisinau does not currently insist on changing this format.

May 9, 21:44 Moldova through the UN calls for the withdrawal of Russian military from Transnistria

Chisinau and Tiraspol are participating in the negotiations on the Transnistrian settlement in the “5+2” format as parties to the conflict, Russia, Ukraine, the OSCE – as mediators, the European Union and the United States – as observers.

“We want to do everything possible to ensure that the integrity and security of Moldova are respected. We see a way out of the crisis in granting Transnistria a special status within Moldova,” the US Ambassador told journalists and civil activists during his visit, which was broadcast online on Balti’s Youtube channel Internet project Nordnews.

The diplomat stressed that the United States is in favor of resuming political negotiations between Chisinau and Tiraspol in the “5+2” format.

“The United States will continue to support the settlement of the conflict in the 5 + 2 format. Yes, this is a long process, but it is based on a peaceful settlement, that is, something that will make life better for people on the right and left banks,” Logsdon said.

Transnistria, 60% of whose inhabitants are Russians and Ukrainians, sought secession from Moldova even before the collapse of the USSR, fearing that Moldova would join Romania on the wave of nationalism. In 1992, after a failed attempt by the Moldovan authorities to solve the problem by force, Transnistria became virtually a territory not controlled by Chisinau.