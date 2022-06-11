Zakharova commented on the termination of the trial in Italy at the suit of Ambassador Razov

MOSCOW, June 11 – RIA Novosti. Moscow has not received a response in connection with the decision of the court in Italy to dismiss the case on the claim of the Russian ambassador against the article of the La Stampa newspaper, said the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova.

At the end of March, Russian Ambassador Sergei Razov arrived at the Roman prosecutor’s office, where he filed a lawsuit against journalist Domenico Chirico, the author of an article posted on the website of the newspaper la Stampa under the heading “Ukraine-Russia war: if killing Putin is the only way out,” as well as against the main editor of this edition, Massimo Giannini. Then the diplomat said that the Italian Criminal Code “provides responsibility for inciting to commit a crime and for glorifying a crime.”

“The other day, in the same newspaper, a message appeared that the ambassador’s claim was rejected by the judge of the preliminary investigation of Turin. Contrary to the generally accepted procedure, we have not yet received an official response to the claim,” Zakharova wrote in the Telegram channel.

Earlier it was reported that the judge of the preliminary investigation of the Italian Turin sent to the archive an investigation against the editor-in-chief of the newspaper la Stampa and the journalist of this publication, against whom the Russian ambassador in Rome, Sergei Razov, filed a lawsuit with the prosecutor’s office because of an article about the possibility of killing the Russian president.

The judges’ decision, la Stampa now reports, said the article “does not violate public safety” or encourage crime. Thus, the department that investigates offenses before sending them to court agreed with the request of the prosecutor’s office, which also stated that Chirico’s article did not contain information of a criminal nature.

The author of the article himself advised Razov to turn to a more successful translation of it: according to him, in the material he argued that the action stated in the title “would be devoid of meaning and morality” and “would lead to nothing but even more chaos.”