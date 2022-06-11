Russia hands out passports in Ukrainian cities under its control | News

Russia delivered the first passports to the inhabitants of Kherson and Melitopol, cities under the control of Moscow’s troops in the Zaporizhia region, in southeastern Ukraine, said Alexei Selivanov, deputy director of the General Directorate of the Ministry of the Interior of the aforementioned area. .

“Every day, the passport center that we opened in Melitopol receives thousands of people, processes more than a hundred full packages of documents and immediately sends them to Russia for registration of Russian citizenship,” Selivanov noted.

“Today the ceremony of issuing the first Russian passports took place in Melitopol,” said Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the military-civilian administration of the Zaporizhia region.

Russian state media publishing this video showing a select group of Kherson residents receiving Russian passports and saying they awaited Russia's "liberation" from fascism. 23 people took up the offer today, among them the city's former mayor.

Earlier, it reported that as of June 6, more than 70,000 people in the Zaporizhia region had applied for Russian citizenship. Until now, there is only one center for receiving documents for registration of Russian citizenship in the region, it is located in Melitopol.

Earlier this Saturday, at least 25 people received the first passports of Russian citizens in the Kherson region.

Russian citizenship of residents of the Zaporizhia and Kherson regions is carried out according to a simplified scheme by decree of President Vladimir Putin. Residents of the regions were exempt from paying duties.

On February 21, President Putin signed a decree recognizing the independence of the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine.





