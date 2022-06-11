World

In Mariupol, three workers were injured while clearing rubble

DONETSK, June 11 – RIA Novosti. Three workers were injured when a tractor was blown up while clearing the rubble of a shopping center in Mariupol, the headquarters of the territorial defense of the Donetsk People’s Republic reported.
“In Mariupol, while clearing rubble near the former OBI shopping center, a tractor blew up on an explosive object, three employees were injured. All were hospitalized, where they receive the necessary assistance,” the ministry’s Telegram channel said.
The day before, the head of the Mariupol city administration banned swimming due to the large number of explosive objects on the beaches, the ban was introduced until the complete clearance of mines.

