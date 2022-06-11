In Mariupol, three workers were injured while clearing rubble

DONETSK, June 11 – RIA Novosti. Three workers were injured when a tractor was blown up while clearing the rubble of a shopping center in Mariupol, the headquarters of the territorial defense of the Donetsk People’s Republic reported.

“In Mariupol, while clearing rubble near the former OBI shopping center, a tractor blew up on an explosive object, three employees were injured. All were hospitalized, where they receive the necessary assistance,” the ministry’s Telegram channel said.

