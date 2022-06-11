At least nine dead in Syria after landmine explosion | News

At least nine people, including nine women, were killed and 30 others were injured when a mine exploded as the vehicle carrying them passed while they were on their way to the wheat harvest in the town of Deir al-Adas in the southern province of Deraa. .

Said mine was left behind by terrorist organizations, which had control in the city of Deir Adas in the northern rural part of Daraa, before being expelled by the Syrian forces.

The injured were taken to hospital in the nearby city of Sanamen, while some of the wounded are in critical condition, the Syrian news agency SANA reported.

On the 22nd of last month, three children were injured when a mine exploded in the town of Ankhel, north of Dar’a.

Several people have been killed in recent similar incidents in formerly rebel-held areas across Syria, while aid workers have called for faster removal of explosive remnants.





