At least nine dead in Syria after landmine explosion | News

At least nine people, including nine women, were killed and 30 others were injured when a mine exploded as the vehicle carrying them passed while they were on their way to the wheat harvest in the town of Deir al-Adas in the southern province of Deraa. .

Syria Halts Airport Operations After Israel Attack

Said mine was left behind by terrorist organizations, which had control in the city of Deir Adas in the northern rural part of Daraa, before being expelled by the Syrian forces.

The injured were taken to hospital in the nearby city of Sanamen, while some of the wounded are in critical condition, the Syrian news agency SANA reported.

9 people were killed and dozens wounded today when their pick-up truck ran over a landmine near Daraa, Syria ����

The victims were wheat harvest laborers and the blast took place in Deir Al Adas in the countryside of the southern province of Daraa pic.twitter.com/BPDDlMOQwi

— Saad Abedine �������� (@SaadAbedine)
June 11, 2022

On the 22nd of last month, three children were injured when a mine exploded in the town of Ankhel, north of Dar’a.

Several people have been killed in recent similar incidents in formerly rebel-held areas across Syria, while aid workers have called for faster removal of explosive remnants.



Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

