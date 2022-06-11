Polish drivers block petrol stations to protest rising fuel prices

MOSCOW, June 11 – RIA Novosti. In Poland, motorists and motorcyclists blocked gas stations in protest against rising fuel prices, RIA Novosti correspondent reports.

So, in Warsaw, several dozen cars and motorcycles arrived at the gas station of the ORLEN concern on Michal Spisak Street. The drivers inserted fuel nozzles into the filler necks of their vehicles, poured in the minimum amount of fuel, then slowly made the payment and began to communicate with other visitors to the gas station.

June 9, 08:00 Who is ashamed to be a European

It is reported that all this time the stations remain busy, which deprives other drivers of the opportunity to refuel.

In social networks, they write that similar actions are taking place at other gas stations in different regions of the country.

Recently, a serious rise in the price of motor fuel has been recorded in Poland. In May, this segment experienced the largest price increase. Fuel for private consumers has risen in price by 35.4 percent compared to last year and by five percent compared to April this year. Now the average price for a liter of Pb95 gasoline is about eight zlotys (about $1.86).

After the start of the Russian special operation to demilitarize and denazify Ukraine, the West stepped up sanctions pressure on Moscow. Many countries have announced the freezing of Russian assets, and calls to abandon energy sources have become louder. All this has already turned into economic problems for the US and Europe, which are faced with rising fuel and food prices.