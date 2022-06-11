ROME, June 11 – RIA Novosti. A petition collecting signatures for an investigation into the crimes of the Ukrainian authorities in Donbass has been launched in Italy, Amedeo Avondet, an activist and leader of the United Italy political organization, told RIA Novosti.

“An international investigation can finally show the world what really happened in Ukraine over the course of eight years,” the document says.

The petition to the European Court of Human Rights is available in three languages: Russian, Italian and English. Avondet notes that the document on the site was compiled with the support of the United Russia party.

“Those responsible for the massacres of civilians and ethnic discrimination must be brought to justice and undergo a fair trial,” the statement said.

Avondet believes that none of the Italian political forces has the moral right to oppose a transparent international investigation.

“The Italian media should have the courage to go to Donbass to talk face to face with the victims of these massacres,” the RIA Novosti activist said.

According to him, the events after the coup on the Maidan must be conveyed to the Western public.

“For years, the US and the governments it backs have prevented the truth about how Ukraine’s ethnic Russian population is suffering from being told to the general public,” said the student from Turin.

Last weekend, Avondet held a demonstration in the center of Rome for an end to Russophobia and the shipment of Italian weapons to Ukraine. The rally participants called for Italy’s withdrawal from NATO and in support of Russian policy. The collection of signatures for the investigation of crimes in the Donbass also began there.