26th International Book Biennial starts today in São Paulo

The 26th São Paulo International Book Biennial will begin this Saturday (2), in São Paulo. The event, one of the largest in Latin America, runs until July 10, honoring Portuguese literature.

With the confirmed presence of Portuguese writer Valter Hugo Mãe and the first African author to win the Camões Prize, Paulina Chiziane, the biennial will also bring 21 other authors from Portuguese-speaking countries.

attractions

More than 500,000 people are expected to attend the eight-day exhibition, which will feature 150 exhibitors, works by 300 national and international authors, 500 attractions, eight cultural spaces and 1,300 hours of cultural programming. Another highlight of the meeting, held at Expo Center Norte, will be a space in honor of cordel and sudden literature.

The biennial will be open from 9 am to 10 pm and tickets cost R$ 30 for the entire event and R$ 15. To buy in advance, just access the website, where you can also consult the full schedule.