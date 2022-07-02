Cited in harassment allegations, Caixa’s vice president resigns

The vice president of Caixa’s Wholesale Business area, Celso Leonardo Derzie de Jesus Barbosa, resigned from his position, the public bank informed in a material fact released last night (1st).

The resignation comes in the wake of accusations of sexual harassment that led economist Pedro Guimarães to resign as president of Caixa, last Wednesday (29). The case was revealed by the portal metropolises and is investigated by the Federal Public Ministry (MPF).

One of Guimarães’ closest executives, Celso Leonardo Barbosa, was also cited in complaints by Caixa employees who have already testified to investigators. His resignation was approved by the bank’s Board of Directors.

Barbosa, who denies the accusations, is also the subject of a complaint for sexual abuse presented to the Caixa ombudsman. The Public Ministry of Labor (MPT) and the Federal Audit Court (TCU) are also looking into the case.

The new president of Caixa, economist Daniella Consentino, signed yesterday (1st) the term of office and should take office next Tuesday (5th), in a ceremony at Palácio do Planalto.

